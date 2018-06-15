Insider Buying: THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD) CFO Buys 11,066 Shares of Stock

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) CFO Terrence W. Olson purchased 11,066 shares of THL Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $87,310.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TCRD opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. THL Credit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 9.01%. equities analysts predict that THL Credit, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TCRD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $9.00 price target on shares of THL Credit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. National Securities cut shares of THL Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Maxim Group cut shares of THL Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of THL Credit from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRD. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of THL Credit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of THL Credit in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of THL Credit in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THL Credit by 1,316.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of THL Credit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies.

