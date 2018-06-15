THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) CFO Purchases $101,378.52 in Stock

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) CFO Terrence W. Olson bought 13,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,378.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of THL Credit opened at $8.14 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market cap of $272.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. THL Credit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 9.01%. equities analysts forecast that THL Credit, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.27%. THL Credit’s payout ratio is currently 89.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCRD shares. BidaskClub upgraded THL Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on THL Credit from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of THL Credit in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. THL Credit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCRD. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in THL Credit by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 396,355 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in THL Credit by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 700,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 249,706 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in THL Credit by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 188,511 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in THL Credit by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 234,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 176,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. bought a new position in THL Credit during the 4th quarter worth $1,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies.

