Terry Macgibbon Sells 9,524 Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc (TXG) Stock

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) Director Terry Macgibbon sold 9,524 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.03, for a total transaction of C$124,097.72.

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$12.64 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources Inc has a 12 month low of C$7.29 and a 12 month high of C$26.23.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.07. Torex Gold Resources had a negative net margin of 61.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of C$106.19 million for the quarter.

TXG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.86.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna project covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

