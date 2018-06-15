Teton Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of National CineMedia worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,590,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,729,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 792,618 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,050,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,069,000 after purchasing an additional 469,920 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,634,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 456,352 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,590,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,789,000 after purchasing an additional 438,600 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. 695,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,342. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.19, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.61.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently 170.00%.

NCMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on National CineMedia to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 297,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amc Starplex, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $7,230,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,435,513 shares of company stock valued at $8,634,920 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.