Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Stock Price

Media headlines about Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Texas Roadhouse earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the restaurant operator an impact score of 47.0279332596231 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $64.82 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $65.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $627.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.46.

In related news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $452,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,784.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

