Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.04

Headlines about Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Textainer Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.4989133601727 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $16.90 on Friday. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.67 million, a P/E ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 2.50.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Textainer Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Textainer Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TGH. ValuEngine lowered Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Textainer Group in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Textainer Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

