TG Therapeutics, Inc (TGTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) will announce ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.48). TG Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TG Therapeutics.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.83% and a negative net margin of 87,025.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million.

TGTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $21.50) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

TG Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.75. 464,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,105. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. venBio Select Advisor LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 5,229,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,261,000 after buying an additional 1,935,156 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,574,000. Senzar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Senzar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after buying an additional 491,678 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,595,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.