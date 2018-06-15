The Abyss Price Reaches $0.0475 on Exchanges (ABYSS)

The Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, The Abyss has traded down 34% against the US dollar. One The Abyss token can currently be purchased for $0.0475 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BitForex, DDEX and CoinBene. The Abyss has a total market capitalization of $9.69 million and $1.39 million worth of The Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Abyss alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003638 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015272 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00596249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00237941 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00044640 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00093312 BTC.

The Abyss Profile

The Abyss was first traded on November 29th, 2017. The Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,140,036 tokens. The Reddit community for The Abyss is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Abyss’ official website is www.theabyss.com. The Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Abyss is medium.com/theabyss.

Buying and Selling The Abyss

The Abyss can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DDEX, CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.