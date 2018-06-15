The Clorox Company (CLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.53.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLX. BMO Capital Markets set a $147.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (down previously from $139.00) on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $131.00 target price on shares of The Clorox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $150.40.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 107.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that The Clorox will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

