Coho Partners Ltd. Reduces Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Coho Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,334 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $15,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.80 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.42.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $188.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

