Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,182 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Hershey worth $13,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,299,000 after buying an additional 2,299,115 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,830,000 after purchasing an additional 194,263 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,885,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,251,000 after purchasing an additional 588,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,401,000 after purchasing an additional 289,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,689,000 after purchasing an additional 103,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other Hershey news, Director David L. Shedlarz sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $497,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,723.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. ValuEngine cut Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $93.29 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Hershey from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.88.

Hershey traded up $1.86, hitting $94.00, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,530,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $115.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Hershey had a return on equity of 113.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a $0.656 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.04%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.