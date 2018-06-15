The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 71,621 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.16% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $64,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 57,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $905,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $264,000. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.8% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 149,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. MED reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.56.

LYB opened at $114.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $78.88 and a 12-month high of $121.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 53.55% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

