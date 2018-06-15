The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,303 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.15% of Activision Blizzard worth $75,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Wedbush set a $81.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. Vetr raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.56 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.41.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,392,952.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,676.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard opened at $77.71 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.63.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

