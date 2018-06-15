Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Position Trimmed by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert David Perdue sold 68,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $6,071,447.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,125,330.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $1,244,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,017 shares of company stock valued at $28,621,990. Company insiders own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk traded down $0.41, reaching $90.12, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,023. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 75.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.64. Trade Desk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $92.90.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.79 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $69.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

