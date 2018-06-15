Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 9,834 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,629 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,834 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $30,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney opened at $108.75 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $96.20 and a 12-month high of $113.19. The firm has a market cap of $155.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Vetr lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.88 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.56.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.