THEKEY (TKY) Trading 26.2% Lower Over Last Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One THEKEY token can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Lbank, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. THEKEY has a total market cap of $50.57 million and $406,985.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded down 26.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00001289 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 69.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00085773 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002738 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007511 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,604,993,287 tokens. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Lbank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

