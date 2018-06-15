Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 target price on Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Theravance Biopharma traded down $0.55, reaching $23.74, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 418,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,065. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.80.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.04. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 188.96% and a negative net margin of 1,383.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 million. equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,974.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradford J. Shafer sold 14,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $336,538.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,776.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,180 shares of company stock worth $823,711. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 22.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria.

