TheStreet Lowers Nevro (NVRO) to D+

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 6th.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NVRO. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

Shares of Nevro traded down $0.46, hitting $83.89, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,854. Nevro has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -66.70 and a beta of -0.59.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.25). Nevro had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Nevro will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $532,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1,211.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,661,000 after purchasing an additional 539,948 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 900,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,177,000 after purchasing an additional 300,064 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 38.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 587,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,943,000 after purchasing an additional 163,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,662,000 after purchasing an additional 130,320 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 285.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 118,486 shares during the period.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

