Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) from a c rating to an a- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, May 29th.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BSX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Scientific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a top pick rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.39.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $37.30.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 60,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $1,678,024.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,351,078.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin J. Ballinger sold 68,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $2,336,742.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,005. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 65,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,533.4% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 441,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 414,672 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 200,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3,853.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 194,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 189,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

