Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 6th.

SBRA has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Raymond James raised Sabra Health Care REIT to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of SBRA stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $21.31. 14,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $25.31.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $166.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 7.19%. research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,297.4% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 34.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2017, Sabra's investment portfolio included 507 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 384 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 88 Senior Housing – Leased communities, (iii) 13 Senior Housing – Managed communities and (iv) 22 Acute Care Hospitals), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) two mezzanine loans, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 15 other loans), 12 preferred equity investments and one investment in a specialty valuation firm.

