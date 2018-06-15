Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

TPRE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Third Point Reinsurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

In related news, insider J. Robert Bredahl sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 849,391 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,047.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 72,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 13,321 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 949,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,906,000 after buying an additional 183,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,935,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,207,000 after buying an additional 2,409,720 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPRE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.05. 702,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. Third Point Reinsurance has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.43 million. Third Point Reinsurance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 18.16%. sell-side analysts predict that Third Point Reinsurance will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Third Point Reinsurance announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $148.30 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners, workers compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

