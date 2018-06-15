THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD) CFO Buys $90,513.00 in Stock

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) CFO Terrence W. Olson bought 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $90,513.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TCRD stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 20,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. THL Credit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $272.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.04.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. THL Credit had a negative net margin of 9.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.84%. equities analysts predict that THL Credit, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.62%. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCRD. BidaskClub downgraded THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $9.00 price objective on THL Credit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of THL Credit in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of THL Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 8.2% during the first quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 153,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 17.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 9.4% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 312,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 26,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of THL Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies.

