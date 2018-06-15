ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Sold by Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lowered its stake in ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,927 shares during the quarter. ePlus accounts for about 1.4% of Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. owned 0.98% of ePlus worth $10,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Sidoti cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ePlus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 4,271 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $413,774.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,605,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,873 shares of company stock worth $4,917,588. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

PLUS traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $96.40. 131,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,708. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $67.65 and a fifty-two week high of $97.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.17.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). ePlus had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $330.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.50 million. research analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

