Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Shares Bought by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 155.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth $3,772,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,824,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth $593,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Thor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.11.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $98.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,302. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.89 and a 1 year high of $161.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

