Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Invests $4.88 Million in Harris Co. (HRS)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,882,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Harris by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Harris by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harris in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Harris by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Harris in the fourth quarter worth $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Harris traded down $1.59, hitting $148.36, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,349. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Harris Co. has a 52-week low of $108.26 and a 52-week high of $170.54.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Harris had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Harris Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Harris’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Harris from $187.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Argus began coverage on Harris in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Harris in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Harris from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

