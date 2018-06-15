Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of Healthequity worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the fourth quarter worth $34,100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthequity by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,139,000 after purchasing an additional 555,027 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthequity by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,206,000 after purchasing an additional 419,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Healthequity by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,751,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,026,000 after acquiring an additional 244,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthequity by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 644,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,074,000 after acquiring an additional 161,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Healthequity to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $579,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,437,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $619,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,578.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,442 shares of company stock valued at $38,433,864. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $80.18 on Friday. Healthequity Inc has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $81.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 148.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Healthequity had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthequity Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

