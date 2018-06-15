Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 1,374 Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Trex worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Trex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 51,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 50,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Trex by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Trex opened at $123.45 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Trex Company Inc has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $129.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 2.27.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 45.74% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $171.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Trex Company Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase 2,900,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 2,472 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $281,659.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,527,531.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank H. Merlotti, Jr. sold 1,481 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $165,131.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,303,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TREX. B. Riley lifted their price target on Trex to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

