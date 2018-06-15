Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Takes $734,000 Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned 0.15% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 23,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.34.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.57. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,665.11% and a negative return on equity of 123.72%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James B. Weissman sold 8,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $116,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Weissman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $280,000. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DRNA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia.

