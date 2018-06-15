108,061 Shares in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) Acquired by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 108,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned 0.17% of Adverum Biotechnologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 365.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 37,042 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

ADVM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

ADVM stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $386.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.62. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 28.51% and a negative net margin of 3,571.30%. analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates that target serious rare and ocular diseases. It leverages its adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based directed evolution platform to develop products. The company's pipeline of product candidates include ADVM-043 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial; and ADVM-053 for hereditary angioedema disease, which is in preclinical stage; as well as ADVM-022 and ADVM-032 for wet age-related macular degeneration disease, which are in preclinical stage.

