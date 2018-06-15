5,235 Shares in Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) Acquired by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Andeavor Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $216,686,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,448,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,030,000 after buying an additional 1,425,683 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 106.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,914,000 after buying an additional 952,847 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Andeavor Logistics during the first quarter worth about $37,901,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,419,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,761,000 after buying an additional 805,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Andeavor Logistics opened at $44.07 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.23. Andeavor Logistics LP has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $55.21.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Andeavor Logistics had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Andeavor Logistics’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Andeavor Logistics LP will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANDX. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Andeavor Logistics from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.76.

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

