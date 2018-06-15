Tiedemann Advisors LLC Acquires 3,402 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 94,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 87.9% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser opened at $37.26 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 111.30%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

