Tiedemann Advisors LLC Takes $455,000 Position in Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,962,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,481,000 after purchasing an additional 282,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,037,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,712,000 after purchasing an additional 245,262 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,582,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,104,000 after purchasing an additional 211,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 972,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40,593 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSH opened at $40.48 on Friday. Union Bankshares Corp has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $126.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.73 million. equities analysts expect that Union Bankshares Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBSH. ValuEngine cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

