Tieton Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)

Tieton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the period. Helix Energy Solutions Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,511,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,182,000 after buying an additional 166,466 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,712,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after buying an additional 26,045 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $877,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 291,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 205,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

HLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of NYSE:HLX traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.18. 2,700,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 2.46. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.12 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

