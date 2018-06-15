Tieton Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (SCS)

Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 144.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,400 shares during the period. Steelcase makes up about 3.5% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Steelcase worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Steelcase by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after buying an additional 71,220 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Steelcase by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,296,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Steelcase by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 260,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 93,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $48,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,232 shares in the company, valued at $72,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $94,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 246,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,422.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,804 shares of company stock worth $147,131 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 808,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,629. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $772.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Steelcase’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

SCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steelcase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.

