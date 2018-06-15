Cowen Increases Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Price Target to $140.00

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.55.

Shares of TIF opened at $135.67 on Wednesday. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.20 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Tiffany & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.43%.

In other news, Director Francesco Trapani bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.40 per share, with a total value of $492,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Roger N. Farah bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.66 per share, for a total transaction of $976,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 75,000 shares of company stock worth $7,238,850 and have sold 73,657 shares worth $9,549,170. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIF. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

