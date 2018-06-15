Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Receives $118.82 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.28.

TIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, March 16th.

NYSE:TIF opened at $130.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.75. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $84.35 and a 12 month high of $132.00.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.20 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Tiffany & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 48.43%.

In other news, Director Francesco Trapani purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.11 per share, with a total value of $1,471,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leigh M. Harlan sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total transaction of $521,974.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,263.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 75,000 shares of company stock worth $7,238,850 and have sold 7,850 shares worth $890,604. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter worth $205,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

