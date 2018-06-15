Insider Selling: Tiffany & Co. (TIF) SVP Sells 1,129 Shares of Stock

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) SVP Andrea Davey sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $146,273.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. traded up $0.48, hitting $136.15, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 26,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,396. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $137.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 19th. This is a boost from Tiffany & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tiffany & Co. to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $3,191,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 199,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 155,383 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $8,409,000. Unio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $515,000. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 179,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,638,000 after acquiring an additional 129,357 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

