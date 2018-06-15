Tiverton Asset Management LLC Invests $1.22 Million in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stock

Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,605 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 77,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1,342.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,081,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $513,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 101,835 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 35,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Mizuho set a $95.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Loop Capital set a $68.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.27.

In other news, Director C David Brown II bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $619,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,276,611.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS Health opened at $69.12 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The company has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.