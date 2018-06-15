TLP Group LLC Buys 2,734 Shares of Fiserv Inc (FISV)

TLP Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 170.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 101.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,249,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,157,059,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202,516 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 114.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,553,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,536,975,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520,537 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,332,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,155 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 91.6% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,607 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 76.2% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,248,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,139 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $757,492.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,205,054.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $2,496,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,388 shares of company stock worth $10,472,613 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fiserv from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.