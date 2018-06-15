Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Toll Brothers worth $21,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers opened at $39.05 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 7.02. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $52.73. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOL. Zelman & Associates cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.11.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.