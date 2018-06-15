Toll Brothers (TOL) PT Lowered to $53.00 at MKM Partners

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target reduced by MKM Partners to $53.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, May 23rd. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $54.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.11.

NYSE TOL opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 7.02. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

