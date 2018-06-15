Topaz Coin Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (TOPAZ)

Topaz Coin (CURRENCY:TOPAZ) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Topaz Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003076 BTC on major exchanges. Topaz Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Topaz Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Topaz Coin has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003634 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018337 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015527 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00595807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00235722 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00044633 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00093145 BTC.

About Topaz Coin

Topaz Coin’s total supply is 76,682 coins.

Buying and Selling Topaz Coin

Topaz Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Topaz Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Topaz Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Topaz Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

