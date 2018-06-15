Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Topps Tiles (LON:TPT)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) in a research note published on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TPT. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.20) target price on shares of Topps Tiles in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of Topps Tiles from GBX 100 ($1.33) to GBX 95 ($1.26) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 88.60 ($1.18).

Topps Tiles traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02), reaching GBX 68.90 ($0.92), during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 374,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,877. Topps Tiles has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 107 ($1.42).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%.

In related news, insider Robert Parker sold 97,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.92), for a total value of £67,275 ($89,568.63).

Topps Tiles Company Profile

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for homeowners and tile fitters in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles. It also provides adhesives and grouts; and tools and essentials, such as trims, underfloor heating products, cutters, tools and accessories, cleaning and maintenance products, underfloor heating products, and wet room products.

