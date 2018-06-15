Contrasting AXA (AXAHY) & Torchmark (TMK)

AXA (OTCMKTS: AXAHY) and Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AXA and Torchmark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXA 0 2 0 0 2.00 Torchmark 4 3 1 0 1.63

Torchmark has a consensus target price of $82.25, suggesting a potential downside of 1.54%. Given Torchmark’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Torchmark is more favorable than AXA.

Volatility & Risk

AXA has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Torchmark has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AXA pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Torchmark pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. AXA pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Torchmark pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Torchmark has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of AXA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Torchmark shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Torchmark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AXA and Torchmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXA N/A N/A N/A Torchmark 35.56% 10.88% 2.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AXA and Torchmark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXA $111.32 billion 0.55 $7.02 billion $2.92 8.64 Torchmark $4.16 billion 2.28 $1.45 billion $4.82 17.33

AXA has higher revenue and earnings than Torchmark. AXA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Torchmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Torchmark beats AXA on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health. Its products include motor, household, property and general liability insurance, banking, savings vehicles, and other investment-based products for personal/individual and commercial/group customers, as well as health, protection, and retirement products for individual or professional customers. The company also provides savings, protection, and health products, including whole life insurance, medical cover, and term life insurance; and other protection and health products, such as disability, cancer, and critical illness. In addition, it offers life and savings, and health products including term life, universal life, endowment, unit-linked, group term insurance, and hospital cash products and investment products, as well as individual and group retirement products, and employee benefits. Further, the company is involved in diversified investment management products, such as managed accounts, hedge funds, mutual funds, and other investment products to individual investors, private clients, and various institutional clients; management of retail mutual funds for individual investors; management of investments on behalf of institutional clients; and fundamental research, quantitative services, and brokerage-related services in equities and listed options for institutional investors. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance. The Supplemental Health Insurance segment provides health insurance products comprising Medicare Supplements, critical illness, accident, and limited-benefit supplemental hospital and surgical coverages. The Annuities segment provides single-premium and flexible-premium deferred annuities. The company sells its products through sales by direct response, exclusive agents, and independent agents, as well as through direct mail, electronic media, and insert media. Torchmark Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

