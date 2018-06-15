Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in shares of Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Torchmark were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torchmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Torchmark by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 251,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,829,000 after acquiring an additional 147,412 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Torchmark by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,843,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Torchmark by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Torchmark by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 66,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $1,115,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,488,065.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gary L. Coleman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total transaction of $2,141,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,425,654. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.48. 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,204. Torchmark Co. has a 12 month low of $74.48 and a 12 month high of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Torchmark had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Torchmark Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Torchmark’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

TMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Torchmark in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Torchmark in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Torchmark from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

