Torcoin (TOR) Price Hits $0.0745 on Major Exchanges

Torcoin (CURRENCY:TOR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. In the last week, Torcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Torcoin has a market capitalization of $23,561.00 and $0.00 worth of Torcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Torcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0745 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Torcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.04 or 0.04003730 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00021490 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00001126 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009187 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005202 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010599 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000068 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004506 BTC.

About Torcoin

Torcoin (CRYPTO:TOR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2017. Torcoin’s total supply is 1,316,179 coins and its circulating supply is 316,179 coins. Torcoin’s official Twitter account is @thetorcoin. Torcoin’s official website is torcoin.org.

Torcoin Coin Trading

Torcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Torcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Torcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Torcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.