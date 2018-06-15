Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,689 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 26,578 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of First Majestic Silver worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 78,364 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 114,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 17,733 shares during the last quarter. 24.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AG. ValuEngine raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of First Majestic Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

First Majestic Silver opened at $7.79 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 25.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $58.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.79 million. research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,290,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the mining company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

