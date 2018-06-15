Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,250 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Thomson Reuters worth $39,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 700,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,550,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRI traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,687,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,816. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $48.61. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.30). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 54.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.