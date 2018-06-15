Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank traded down $0.80, reaching $57.39, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 1,410,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $75.46. The firm has a market cap of $107.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.5239 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

TD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

