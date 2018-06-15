Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NYSE:NDP) Stock Price

News coverage about Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NYSE:NDP) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.7724934178059 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,854. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $15.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.12%.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of upstream North American energy companies that engage in the exploration and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids that have a presence in North American oil and gas fields, including shale reservoirs.

